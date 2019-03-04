Separating fact from fiction in the story of Al Capone, Eliot Ness and The ‘Untouchables’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many are familiar with the "Untouchables" story portrayed by Robert De Niro as legendary gangster Al Capone and Kevin Costner as relentless investigator Eliot Ness, but while it was successful at the box office, in many ways it falls short as a reflection of history.

We’ve heard their stories for decades in print and on screen, but two men have teamed up to separate fact from fiction. Allan Collins, an author who wrote the 2002 Chicago mob story "Road to Perdition," and Brad Schwartz, a Princeton historian, talked to relatives, re-examined evidence, and sifted through newly-released federal files.

Just when you thought there was nothing new to say, what they found surprised them.

