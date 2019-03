Lunchbreak: Mushroom Filled Puff Pastry

Chef Adam Grandt

Bistro Campagne

French Bistro in Lincoln Square

4518 N. Lincoln Ave.

BistroCampagne.com

facebook.com/Bistro-Campagne

twitter.com/Bistro_Campagne

instagram.com/bistro_campagne/

MUSHROOM VOL AU VENT

MUSHROOMS, CARMELIZED PEARL ONION, SPINACH, CELERY ROOT PUREE,

POACHED EGG, TRUFFLES, TARAGON

CELERY ROOT PUREE

2# CELERY ROOT

8 OZ HEAVY CREAM

4 OZ WHITE WINE

1 OZ HONEY

TO MAKE CELERY ROOT PUREE:

PEEL CELERY ROOT AND CUT INTO SMALL DICE

COOK DICED CELERY ROOT OVER LOW TO MEDIUM HEAT UNTIL SOFT

ADD WHITE WINE AND REDUCE UNTIL DRY

ADD HEAVY CREAM AND REDUCE BY TWO THIRDS

PUREE IN FOOD PROCESSOR

SEASON WITH SALT AND PEPPER

VOL AU VENT

2 SHEETS PUFF PASTRY

2 PC EGG YOLK

1 OZ WATER

TO MAKE VOL AU VENT:

CUT PUFF PASTRY USING A 4 INCH RING MOLD

USE A 3.5 INCH RING MOLD AND CUT THE HALF THE CIRCLES INTO RINGS

EGG WASH ALL PUFF PASTRY

PLACE A PUFF PASTRY RING ON TOP OF A PUFF PASTRY CIRCLE

SEASON WITH SALT AND PEPPER

BAKE AT 375 UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN

MUSHROOM STOCK

1 PC SPANISH ONION

2 PC CELERY STALK

1 PC LEEK

2 PC CARROT

1 PC FENNEL BULB

8 OZ DRIED MUSHROOM

8 OZ WHITE WINE

2 OZ MUSHROOM POWDER

1 BOUQUET GARNI

48 OZ WATER

TO MAKE MUSHROOM STOCK:

MEDIUM DICE ALL VEGETABLES AND COOK OVER MEDIUM HEAT UNTIL TRANSLUCENT

ADD WHITE WINE AND REDUCE BY HALF

ADD MUSHROOM POWDER AND BOUQUET GARNI

ADD WATER AND SIMMER UNTIL REDUCED BY HALF

STRAIN THROUGH CHEESE CLOTH

MUSHROOMS

2# MUSHROOMS

2 PC SHALLOT

2 PC GARLIC CLOVE

4 OZ WHITE WINE

TO MAKE MUSHROOMS:

SAUTE MUSHROOMS IN LARGE SAUTE PAN OVER HIGH HEAT UNTIL SOFT

ADD SHALLOT AND GARLIC COOK UNTIL YOU SMELL THE GARLIC

DEGLAZE WITH WHITE WINE AND COOK UNTIL DRY

SEASON WITH SALT AND PEPPER

PEARL ONIONS

1 BG PEARL ONIONS (PEELED)

1 OZ SUGAR

4 OZ WHITE WINE

TO MAKE PEARL ONIONS:

SAUTE PEARL ONIONS OVER MEDIUM HEAT UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN

ADD SUGAR AND WHITE WINE AND COOK UNIL DRY

SEASON WITH SALT AND PEPPER

MUSHROOM FRICASSEE

MUSHROOMS (COOKED)

SPINACH

PEARL ONIONS (COOKED)

SHALLOT (BRUNOISE)

GARLIC (MINCED)

MUSHROOM STOCK

BUTTER

LEMON JUICE

TARRAGON (CHOPPED)

ROSEMARY (CHOPPED)

PARSLEY (CHOPPED)

TO MAKE MUSHROOM FRICASSEE:

IN A MEDIUM HOT SAUTE PAN ADD MUSHROOM, SPINACH AND PEARL ONIONS

ADD SHALLOT AND GARLIC

ADD BUTTER

ADD MUSHROOM STOCK AND REDUCE UNTIL THICK

ADD LEMON JUICE TO TASTE

ADD TARRAGON, ROSEMARY, PARSLEY AND SEASON WITH SALT AND PEPPER