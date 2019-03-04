Luke Perry dies at 52 after suffering massive stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURBANK. Calif — Actor Luke Perry has died after suffering a massive stroke last week, according to his publicist.

Perry reportedly passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, surrounded by his children, family and friends.

The 52-year-old was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after having a stroke at his Sherman Oaks home.

Perry's reps told TMZ his doctors had sedated him in hopes of giving his brain a chance to recover from the stroke, but the damage was too extensive.

Full statement from Perry's publicist:

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke," the statement reads. "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Perry starred on "Riverdale" as Archie's dad, Fred Andrews. He was well known for his role as Dylan McKay in the 90s hit show, "Beverly Hills 90210."

