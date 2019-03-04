× Extra Metra train service for reverse commuters

CHICAGO — People who live in Chicago and work in the north suburbs now have a new commuting option.

Metra has teamed up with businesses and governments in Lake county to fund extra trains for the reverse commute.

Starting Monday, the pilot project is offering an extra early morning train and evening train between Union Station and Lake Forest on the Milwaukee District North line.

It’s aimed at helping people whose work schedules don’t align with the current train schedule.

If ridership on the extra reverse commute train service is strong, Metra and its partners will fund a crossover track system that could make the service permanent.