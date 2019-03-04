Eliot Ness’ files show how legendary investigator took on Capone, jaywalkers and a serial killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Legendary law enforcer Eliot Ness is a often associated with Chicago thanks to his battles with Al Capone and the mob, but as books and movies grew the legend around him, the question remains: what's real, and what happened to him?

Hidden in a historical society in Cleveland, a series of meticulous scrapbooks Ness made track his career as he took on the mob in Chicago, cracked down on jaywalkers in Cleveland, and even searched for a serial killer.

Larry Potash went to Cleveland to get the backstory on what parts of Ness' legend are invented by Hollywood, and what really happened.