Dangerous wind chills -15 to -25 degrees Chicago area-wide this morning

CHICAGO -- Sub-zero temperatures and west to northwest winds 10 to 20 mph have combined to give dangerous wind chills of -15 to -25-degrees across the Chicago area this Monday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until mid-morning. Limit your time outside as much as possible, bundle-up and try to cover your face/hands and ears as much as possible, as frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

Temperatures may not reach 10-degrees across counties to the north along the Illinois-Wisconsin border and 15-degrees well south of Interstate-80 today.

A new record cold high temperatures for March 4 will be established – Chicago’s old record low-high temperature for this date was 17 degrees set back in 1890 – the March 4 old record low-high in Rockford was 14-degrees set back in 2002.

We may even have a chance to establish a record low high temperature for March, especially in Rockford – the all-time March record cold high temperature at Chicago was 8 degrees on March 3, 1873 and 9 degrees on March 2, 2014 at Rockford.

Wind Chills...

Temperatures...