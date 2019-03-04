× 2-year-old girl killed in crash involving car chased by Chicago police

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old girl was killed, and several others injured, when a vehicle being chased by police hit another car and crashed into a tree.

Officers were attempting to pull over a black Chrysler at 107th and Michigan late Sunday night, when the driver took off.

The vehicle hit a white Acura sedan a few blocks away, then struck a tree causing a 2-year old girl inside to be ejected.

She later died at Roseland Hospital.

Two people in the Acura and two passengers in the Chrysler were injured.

The 21-year-old driver of the Chrysler was arrested.