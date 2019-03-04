× 17-year-old from Valparaiso charged in murder of 2 missing teens

ST. JOHN, Ind. — Prosecutors in Indiana have charged a 17-year-old boy with murdering two missing teenagers, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

19-year-old Molley Lanham and 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr. were last seen Feb. 25.

Authorities say Connor Kerner of Valparaiso murdered the two over an alleged drug deal gone bad.

Kerner allegedly confided in an acquaintance that he killed the two in the garage of his grandparents home, while they were out of town.

According to the NWI Times, Kerner shot Grill, and as he was begging for his life, he then beat Grill with a pipe wrench until he died.

Two murder charges were filed Monday morning against Kerner and an initial hearing is scheduled for later this morning