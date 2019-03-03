Suspect in custody after 2 Indiana teens go missing: police

ST. JOHN, Ind. — A person was taken into custody as police continue to investigate after two Indiana teens went missing.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office said they are working with St. John and Valparaiso police to locate 19-year-old Molley Lanham and 18-year-old Thomas Grill.

Lanhem and Grill were last seen Feb. 25, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. The two may have been traveling in a black 2012 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate RY9007, according to the NWI Times. The two may be in Valparaiso or New Lenox, Ill.

On Sunday, officials said a burnt out vehicle was found in south Porter County Sunday morning, but did not provide further details.