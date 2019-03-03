Suburban pinball arcade boasts world’s largest collection, rare machines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Even in the age of electronic games, pinball is hot!

At a new arcade in Brookfield, games from yesteryear still draw crowds. The Galloping Ghost's newly-opened pinball arcade on Ogden Avenue boasts the largest and rarest collection of pinball machines in the world, including the only Predator game ever made.

And just two blocks away is the Galloping Ghost video arcade, which is home to more than 700 electronic games including classics like Pac-Man, Frogger, and Donkey Kong.

Both locations have been a smashing success with video game enthusiasts who gobble up the chance to play old favorites and classic standbys.