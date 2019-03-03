Maya Akai talks Cubs & White Sox during her latest Sports Feed appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a second time since co-hosting "The Shawn and Maya in the Morning" show, we had Maya Akai back on Sports Feed on Sunday night.

She was on with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur, discussing a number of topics on the Cubs, from Kris Bryant's future contract to Joe Maddon's future with the team after 2019. Maya also gave her thoughts on the White Sox losing out on the Manny Machado sweepstakes, and what that means this for this season along with the future of the rebuild.

It was two great segment on Sunday's program with Maya, Jarrett, and Andy, and you can watch the discussion by click in on the video above or below.