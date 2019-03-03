× Len scores 28, Hawks hold on to beat Bulls 123-118

CHICAGO — Trae Young was on his way to another big outing before he got thrown out of the game.

That left the Atlanta Hawks without one more important player.

They still had enough to beat the Chicago Bulls and get some payback for a quadruple-overtime loss at home two nights earlier.

Alex Len scored a season-high 28 points and Atlanta held on to beat Chicago 123-118 on Sunday.

Len finished three points shy of his career high . He also made a personal-best five 3-pointers.

Young scored 18 before getting ejected early in the third quarter for taunting Chicago’s Kris Dunn.

“I’m proud of my teammates, the way they played with everybody being out,” Young said. “It’s unbelievable. To get a win on the road is tough.”

The Hawks had to get by again without leading scorer and rebounder John Collins. The 6-foot-10 forward missed his second consecutive game because of flu-like symptoms. But Atlanta pulled this one out after losing 168-161 to the Bulls at home on Friday.

Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 19 points, though he shot just 6 of 21. Antonio Blakeney scored 17, but the Bulls came up short after winning five of six.

The teams went down to the wire again, coming off the third-highest scoring game in NBA history.

The Hawks had to sweat out this one after leading most of the way.

Markkanen hit two free throws to cut it to 118-117 with 1:14 left before Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter answered with a floater. With fans ready to let out a deafening roar, Dunn missed a wide-open 3 from the wing with 21 seconds remaining.

Huerter then missed two free throws with 15.7 seconds left. Chicago’s Wayne Selden got the rebound. But after a timeout, Markkanen missed a 3 from the top of the key.

The Hawks’ Kent Bazemore got the rebound, then hit one of two free throws to make it a four-point game with 7.7 seconds remaining.

“It was fun,” Markkanen said. “They’re a young team. We’re a young team. We’re going to be here for a while.”