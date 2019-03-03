× K-Pop superstars BTS add second show at Soldier Field

CHICAGO — It didn’t take long for tickets to sell out after K-Pop supergroup BTS announced they’d stop in Chicago during the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, but their legions of fans in the Midwest will get a second shot at seeing them live after they added a second Soldier Field appearance to the tour schedule.

Arguably the world’s most popular boy band, BTS will perform at Soldier Field this spring as part of an eight-stadium world tour spanning North America, South America, Europe and Asia. As part of the tour, BTS also sold out two of the biggest stadiums in Europe, Wembley Stadium in London and Stade in France, in a record time of 90 minutes.

Their first Chicago show on May 11 is sold out, but a second performance on May 12 has been added. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8 starting at 4 p.m. CST, according to the Ticketmaster website.

In 2018, BTS had two number one albums, went on a sold-out world tour, landed the cover of Time magazine and became the first Korean band to present at the Grammy Awards.