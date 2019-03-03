Deadly twisters rake the South while record cold hits city
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Coldest weather in 11 months spawns a second winter storm; its wintry afternoon mix shifts back to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; dangerous cold, winter’s chilliest to date, hits Thursday night/Friday
Snow, record-breaking cold expected to hit much of Illinois
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. today, then extremely dangerous Wind Chill Warning tonight until Thursday
Wild weather week; big snow, historic cold, rapid warm-up
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
What were the lowest temperatures and biggest snowstorms from 1952-65?
Deep freeze expected to ease, but school closures, flight and train service cancelations continue
City of Chicago releases report outlining response to historic cold
Over 20 tornadoes reported in central Illinois during rare blitz of twisters
Powerful wind—gusts 40 to 50 mph—to rake the area late Tuesday into Wednesday on back side of the latest icy winter storm; core of cold air to hold over the Dakotas/Montana next 2 weeks driving a stormy pattern for Midwest
Mayor gives update as historic cold envelops Chicago area causing school closures, flight and train service cancellations