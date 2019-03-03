Candidates campaigning nonstop in neck and neck mayoral race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With Chicago's mayoral election 30 days away, candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot are campaigning non-stop. Only 34 percent of Chicagoans voted in the primary, so they're taking their message to them and to those who chose someone else.

Volunteers knocked on doors in Ravenswood on the North Side, spreading the word about Lightfoot Sunday. After receiving more votes in the primary, Lightfoot is now trying to keep the lead and reach out to Chicagoans who did not vote and may feel disenfranchised.

"We have been in a system that has hurt so many people for so long. Some have profited, but a lot of people have been squeezed out. A lot of people have not been included in the prosperity of this city," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot is in a neck and neck mayoral race with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

At West Point Baptist Church on the South Side, Preckwinkle talked about when she served the area as fourth ward alderman. A longtime member of the congregation, Preckwinkle told parishioners she needs their help.

"I can’t win without you. And I came today to ask for your continued support, and thank you for the help you’ve given," Preckwinkle said.