Bullet fired outside fatally strikes woman inside Englewood home 3 weeks before her birthday

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was killed when bullets flew through the window of an Englewood home and struck her in the head, just three weeks before her 23rd birthday.

The woman, identified as Jasmine Reese, was with her boyfriend visiting friends at a party at a home in the 7200 block of South May Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when she was shot just minutes after she arrived. Police said the bullet that fatally struck her came from outside.

Stephanie Seaton, Reese’s mother, said one of Reese’s friends called to tell her what happened. She said her daughter was in the home for less than five minutes when shots were fired. She said when they walked through the door, some of Reese’s friends started telling her about a fight that happened outside just before Reese and her boyfriend arrived. Seaton said Reese sat on a couch to hear details about the fight when she was struck in the temple by a bullet.

Several cameras are set up around the area near the home. Police are reviewing footage for any images that will lead them to the gunman, or the vehicle he may have been using.

Reese’s mother said they were planning to celebrate her birthday.

“Here we are planning her birthday, talking about she wants to buy a car and she was so excited. It’s like, here one day, gone the next,” Seaton said. “It’s just too much.”

Police said Reese was not the intended target. No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.