Arctic-cold air arrives – Wind Chill Advisory tonight and Monday morning

Wind chills -10 to -25 degrees are expected across the Chicago area and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the Chicago area tonight into Monday morning. The leading edge of cold Arctic-source high pressure will ride northwest winds into our area with temperatures in the teens today falling into the single digits this evening and below zero at many locations later tonight into Monday morning.

The combination of 10 to 15 mph winds and the near zero to sub-zero temperatures will create dangerous wind chills with frostbite likely on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. So if outside later tonight into Monday morning, limit your exposure time, bundle-up and cover your face, hands, and ears as much as possible.