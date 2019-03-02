Waukegan School District worker charged in Chicago with sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A Waukegan District 60 employee was charged late last month with grooming and sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. Gabriel Valadez, 26, was arrested Feb. 19 at the District 60 administrative office, according to Chicago police Officer Jennifer Bryk.

Bryk says she does not know how Valadez met the victim, but that their interactions were online. Valadez communicated with her via FaceTime.

Valadez worked as an administrative assistant at Waukegan District 60 from August 2017 until he voluntarily resigned Monday, district spokesman Nick Alajakis said. Valadez did not have direct contact with District 60 students in a classroom.

Valadez came to District 60 from Chicago Public Schools, where he worked as a miscellaneous assistant and a special education classroom aide.

Chicago police have not released where the victim is from, as the department does not provide identifying information about victims.

Valadez was released from Cook County jail on Feb. 23 on electronic monitoring, according a Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.​