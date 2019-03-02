US women’s soccer jerseys to honor iconic women — Beyonce, Ginsburg, Rowling

CHICAGO — Some surprising names will be on the field when the U.S. women’s soccer team plays England: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, J.K. Rowling and Beyonce.

Each American player will have a different woman’s name on the back of her jersey for Saturday’s match in Nashville, Tennessee, part of the SheBelieves Cup — an invitational women’s tournament.

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn’s jersey will honor Ginsburg, midfielder Rose Lavelle’s Rowling and forward Mallory Pugh’s Beyonce, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

Other famous women on the uniforms include Mother Teresa (midfielder McCall Zerboni), Sally Ride (defender Tierna Davidson), Cardi B (goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris), Carrie Underwood (midfielder Julie Ertz), Tina Fey (defender Emily Sonnett), Malala Yousafzai (forward Carli Lloyd) and Jennifer Lawrence (defender Abby Dahlkemper).

Athletes honored include Serena Williams (defender Crystal Dunn) and former U.S. women’s team stars Mia Hamm (midfielder Samantha Mewis), Abby Wambach (forward Alex Morgan) and Briana Scurry (goalkeeper Adrianna Franch).