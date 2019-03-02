× SpaceX launches new era of space exploration

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX launched a new rocket into orbit this morning, ushering in a new era of American space exploration.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida early this morning.

It’s a test flight without a crew on board, just a dummy named Ripley.

It’s the company’s first spacecraft designed to carry astronauts into orbit. It will dock with the International Space Station tomorrow to drop off about 400 pounds of supplies.

The rocket could end America’s decade-long reliance on Russia for human spaceflight. Crew Dragon will fly back home in five days.