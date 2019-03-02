Snow Sunday, followed by record cold snap
-
Cloudy February in the rear view mirror
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
Colder, drier air follows latest winter storm
-
Chicago’s temperatures marching backwards
-
Snow this weekend, followed by bitter cold snap
-
-
City of Chicago releases report outlining response to historic cold
-
Snow, record-breaking cold expected to hit much of Illinois
-
Cold, windy Sunday; snow moving east
-
Snow system arrives late Saturday night and persists Sunday
-
Preparations underway as Chicago braces for record-low subzero temperatures
-
-
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
-
As extreme cold grips the city, some Chicagoans find beauty in nature
-
Temps rise, but cloudy, damp weather on tap this weekend