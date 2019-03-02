Police in Kansas share their ‘most ridiculous call of 2019 (so far)’

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department in Kansas recently shared its most ridiculous police call of 2019 (so far): the so-called road-rage standoff involving "Chad and Karen."

In a Twitter thread that has been retweeted thousands of times, police explained their obvious frustration. And rest assured, plenty of quality gifs were included.

Pleased to report that at last check Chad and Karen have moved on. Not from their pettiness, just from the parking lot. Happy Friday night to everyone, except Chad and Karen.

Full text of the Twitter thread:

So two officers get sent to a “road rage in progress” last night.

Two unfortunate souls are dispatched to handle it. Keep in mind this is time they will never get back. Upon arrival, the first officer finds two cars in a parking lot, we’ll call the drivers Karen and Chad.

The cars are facing each other in close proximity. So Karen wants out of the parking lot, Chad wants in. BOTH OF THEM ARE REFUSING TO GET OUT OF THE OTHER ONES WAY.

Literally all they have to do is back up. Nay, all ONE OF THEM has to do is back up and the other one can go. By the time we arrive, the great parking lot standoff of 2019 has been going on at least 20 minutes.

So Chad says “I got nowhere to go, I can just stay here all night.” But why, Chad? Why don’t you just move? Apparently because this is a principle issue, and because 2019.

Ok, let’s try Karen. Maybe Karen can be reasonable. Karen, could you please just back up so Chad can go? “Nope, I’m not moving. He can move.

”Karen claims she can’t back up because her vehicle is too large and she will literally crash it. Karen is driving a *mini*van. Mini is emphasized because the van is not particularly large, and if Karen can’t back it up, maybe Karen should refrain from driving.

So a sergeant shows up to get more information on this “road rage in progress” call and as soon as he finds out what the issue is nopes out of there like the day old donuts just got set out at the gas station.

Ok, listen Chad, this is really a massive waste of our time. Can you just move?

“Nope, I didn’t call you guys, she did. I’ll sit here all night if I have to.”Karen, sooo how’s about you move your car now and we can move on with our night?

“WHY WONT YOU JUST MAKE HIM MOVE UGH THE POLICE SUCK”

First of all, KAREN, we don’t have the legal authority to make either one of you move, this is private property. Second of all, grow up. Third of all, we’re leaving. Have a good night.

As far as we know, Chad and Karen are still sitting there. And so concludes the story of the most ridiculous call of 2019 (so far)

Fin.