Loyola claims share of Missouri Valley Conference title

Posted 10:31 PM, March 2, 2019, by and

CHICAGO — Marques Townes had 26 points as Loyola-Chicago topped Bradley 81-68 on Saturday to win a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and six assists for the Ramblers (19-12, 12-6), who tied Drake for the league crown but will take the No. 1 seed into the conference tournament. It's the first time in program history that the Ramblers have won consecutive regular-season titles.

Clayton Custer added 15 points for Loyola and Lucas Williamson had 10 points and six rebounds.

Darrell Brown had 16 points for the Braves (17-14, 9-9). Ja'Shon Henry added 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Ramblers evened the season series against the Braves with the win. Bradley defeated Loyola of Chicago 61-54 on Feb. 13.

