Girl, 13, escapes attempted kidnapping in Calumet Heights: police

CHICAGO — Police said two males in a white van tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl in Calumet Heights on Friday.

The incident happened about 8:10 a.m. Friday in the 8700 block of South Crandon Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police in a community alert said two “unknown males” got out of a white paneled van and approached the girl. The girl told police the men wore black ski masks, black jackets, black pants and black shoes.

She also told officers the men grabbed her backpack and tried to pull her toward their van, saying, “Come here.” The girl pulled away, breaking a strap on her backpack, police said, and then ran to school.

Police said the van had a silver roof rack.

Parents at Thomas Hoyne Elementary School received a letter Friday alerting them to the investigation. Detectives were knocking on doors in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8271.