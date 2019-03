× Cubs Game Notes For Saturday vs. Milwaukee

*Cubs have won five of their first eight Cactus League games.

*Mark Zagunis is tied for second in the Cactus League with nine RBIs.

*The Cubs and Brewers will meet three times this spring. The Cubs won the February 23 game 8-4 and will visit newly-renovated American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 10. WGN-TV will carry that game.

*Jon Lester makes his second start of the spring today.