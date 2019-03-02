Chicago area Hydrologic River Summary

All Chicago area rivers are now below flood stage except the segment of the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and with no significant precipitation forecast, that section of the Pecatonica is forecast to fall below flood Sunday afternoon.  Flooded segments are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service earlier this Saturday morning:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0        M  M              M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    11.44  06 AM Sat  -0.25

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.73  06 AM Sat  -0.39
Gurnee                 7.0     5.26  06 AM Sat  -0.30
Lincolnshire          12.5     9.32  06 AM Sat  -0.27
Des Plaines           15.0    10.92  06 AM Sat  -0.35
River Forest          16.0     7.36  06 AM Sat  -0.42
Riverside              7.5     3.80  06 AM Sat  -0.19



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.04  06 AM Sat   0.00
Montgomery            13.0    12.33  06 AM Sat  -0.02
Dayton                12.0     8.41  06 AM Sat  -0.12

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.25  06 AM Sat  -0.09

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.98  06 AM Sat  -0.07

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.22  06 AM Sat  -0.05
Shorewood              6.5     2.72  06 AM Sat  -0.09

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.53  06 AM Sat  -0.10
Foresman              18.0     8.85  06 AM Sat  -0.59
Chebanse              16.0     5.84  06 AM Sat  -0.48
Iroquois              18.0     9.19  06 AM Sat  -0.76



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     5.54  06 AM Sat  -0.33

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.00  06 AM Sat  -0.19
Kouts                 11.0     6.77  06 AM Sat  -0.17
Shelby                 9.0     7.97  06 AM Sat  -0.21
Momence                5.0     3.00  06 AM Sat  -0.08
Wilmington             6.5     2.57  06 AM Sat  -0.15

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.14  06 AM Sat  -0.08

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.53  06 AM Sat   0.03



Munster               12.0     5.72  06 AM Sat  -0.08
South Holland         16.5     6.01  06 AM Sat  -0.25

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     2.40  06 AM Sat  -0.08

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.06  06 AM Sat  -0.15
Leonore               16.0     5.68  06 AM Sat  -0.27

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.20  06 AM Sat  -0.56
Ottawa               463.0   459.91  06 AM Sat  -0.12
La Salle              20.0    18.85  06 AM Sat  -0.58

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     3.79  06 AM Sat   0.11

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     2.89  06 AM Sat  -0.27
Perryville            12.0     7.47  06 AM Sat  -0.25

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.21  06 AM Sat   0.01 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.77  06 AM Sat  -0.09
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     3.18  06 AM Sat  -0.02
Byron                 13.0     9.51  06 AM Sat  -0.19
Dixon                 16.0    13.80  06 AM Sat  -1.02
