Gary, Ind. – Police are looking for two women who went missing from Gary.

36-year-old Jessica Flores and 26-year-old Melina Cottrell were last seen on Monday.

It’s believed Flores who is from South Chicago Heights, was with Cottrell when she was last heard from.

Police say Flores was driving her boyfriends car when she disappeared.

It was found abandoned in South Chicago Heights with fire damage and some of her belongings inside

Flores is 5’7″, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Cottrell has light brown hair, brown eyes and stands 5’8″, weighing 140 pounds.

Gary Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts

Anyone with information on Flores should contact Detective Chris Adams at 219-755-3855.

Anyone with information on Cottrell should contact Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.