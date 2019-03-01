‘Star is Born’ back in theaters starting today

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper fans you’re in luck: Warner Bros. is bringing a special encore version of “A Star Is Born” back to the big screen Friday with nearly 12 additional minutes of footage.

The studio said that the new edition will feature extended performances of songs sung by Gaga like “Alibi,” and an a cappella “Shallow,” which won the Oscar Sunday for best original song. It will also feature brand new scenes between the two leads Ally and Jack.

The one week engagement starts Friday on over 1,150 screens in the U.S. and Canada. Several Chicago-area theaters are participating. Full list here.

