Missing man's car found in Goose Island, police say

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man from Garfield Park was reported missing after leaving home to attend a work function Monday.

Fabian Jimenez left his home in the 600 block of North Ridgeway Avenue about 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

His car was found about 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Eastman Street.

Jimenez was last seen wearing a black blazer, white t-shirt and light-colored pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.