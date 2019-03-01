Protesters march downtown on issue of rent control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The issue of rent control was front and center on Michigan Avenue today.

Protesters gathered outside 430 N. Michigan, blocking the entrance to the building where the National Association of Realtors is located. They were demanding more affordable housing options.

It has been decades since legislators have banned rent control in Chicago.

Now the two mayoral candidates, Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot, are vying for the mantle as progressive candidates. Protesters today hope a new administration can bring back rent control.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors released a statement saying that while they want all communities to have affordable housing options, it's best to create incentives for creative development, and not bring back rent control.