OSWEGO, Ill. — A man was found with what appeared to be severe burns Friday in Oswego.

According to Oswego police, the man was found behind a business in the 2500 block of Route 34 around 8 a.m.

“Officers located a man who appeared to have been severely burned,” police said in a statement.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.