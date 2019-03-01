Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Episode 6

https://tribwgntv.files.wordpress.com/2019/03/wgntvp-ep-6-final-real-wav.wav

Paul Konrad is an international sex symbol. But you knew that…

For Episode 6 of the World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast, Brian and Ross sit down with the Morning Show weatherman. He tells us about his storied upbringing… from his days performing with his family’s Austrian folk group, the Traveling Konrads… to that time his father threw a television down the stairs… to that other time he was locked up in a Russian jail.



Paul’s a survivor, and an artist. So buckle up and listen as we peer into his soul.

