Indie rock up-and-comer Skela performs on WGN

Posted 10:47 AM, March 1, 2019, by

Skela, and indie rock singer from New York performs in the WGN studio, links to music and tour dates can be found on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/byskela/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.