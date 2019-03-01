How does the March 3rd 8-degree record low max temp stack up against the whole month of March?

Dear Tom,

With a late-season cold snap approaching, I’ve read that the record low maximum temperature for March 3 is 8 degrees. How does that record stack up against the whole month of March?

Thanks,

Harald Uhlig

Chicago

Dear Harald,

The 8-degree record low maximum for March 3 (1873) is the lowest value for the entire month. No other March day sports a single-digit lowest maximum temperature, with the next lowest highs of 10 on March 2, 1943 and March 8, 1932. If that record were broken, it would establish a new record low maximum, not only for the date, but for the month. March’s lengthening daylight and increasingly higher sun angle make it difficult to keep high temperatures at single-digit levels. Near the end of the month the record low maximum jumps to 27 degrees on March 30 (1969) and the city’s next single-digit maximum temperature doesn’t occur until November 24 when the city logged a high of 7 in 1950.

