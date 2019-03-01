‘For The Throne’ beer, Oreos released ahead of ‘Game of Thrones’ final season

COPPERSTOWN, N.Y. — With the final season of “Game of Thrones” debuting in just over a month, a brewery and America’s favorite cookie are releasing “For the Throne” themed treats.

Oreo confirmed earlier this week on Instagram that GoT themed cookies are happening. Unfortunately, they didn’t provide us with any information about their debut.

Instagram food blogger @candyhunting shared an image of what the GoT Oreo’s packaging may look like. The blogger said the cookies are just “normal Oreos in a redesigned package” and “are not exclusive to a particular store.”

Although there has not been an official release date, @candyhunting said the cookies will be out before the debut of the final season.

Meanwhile, Brewery Ommegang, located in New York state, is also celebrating the end of the show.

The brewery has released GoT themed beers season after season, but now they are releasing a new flavor, appropriately titled “For The Throne,” to accompany you at your final season premiere party.

The brewery said on social media the “delicate yet complex” blend was largely influenced by the HBO hit’s final season.

According to their website, For The Throne is their “tribute to the final occupant of the Iron Throne.”

The beer is also Ommegang’s first attempt at co-fermentation. The 9.5% ABV golden ale was created with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices and bottled conditioned with champagne yeast.

“For The Throne will be available at the brewery beginning Friday, March 8, and throughout the realm by the beginning of April,” the company announced on Instagram Wednesday.

The brewery says For The Throne is “an ale fit for royalty.”

HBO’s signature series will begin its final season on April 14. CNN reports that just six episodes remain of the program, although many installments of the eighth and final season are expected to run longer than an hour, as the producers endeavor to bring the TV version of George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy tale to a satisfying close.