Chicago police say homicide rate down compared to this time last year

CHICAGO —Chicago police department released crime numbers for February Friday and said violent crime has continued to drop in the city.

Police said there was a 44 percent decline in homicides as compared to the same time last year.

There have been 44 murders this year, compared to 80 in 2018.

Police said the number of homicides so far this year are at a five year low.

Police also said shootings are down 24 percent.

They credit the department’s “smart policing strategy” over the past two years as the reason for the decline.