Chicago is sinking: City 4 inches lower than 100 years ago

CHICAGO — No reason to panic yet, but Chicago is sinking.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the city is at least four inches lower today than it was 100 years ago. Areas farther north are higher, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The slow motion seesaw effect is a long term result of Ice Age glaciers that melted eons ago. The experts compare this to squeezing a tube of toothpaste in the middle with one side going up and the other going down.

The change could eventually redefine flood plains.

“If you’re tilting one direction, the water flows might change direction or water might accumulate in a way different than you expected in the past,” NOAA’s Chief Geodesist Daniel Roman told the Tribune. “That’s important for on-land and near-shore environments. You might get more water, but not where you want it.”