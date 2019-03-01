Bummer, man! Illinois would not have enough recreational pot to meet demand, study says

CHICAGO — If recreational marijuana use become legal in Illinois, there might not be enough supply to meet demand.

A study by a Colorado consulting firm finds the demand for legal pot could be as high 550,000 pounds a year.

Current growers could meet only 35 to 54 percent of demand if recreational marijuana were legalized.

Many of the state’s 16 licensed growers say they think they can produce an ample supply.

Their industry group, The Medical Cannabis Alliance of Illinois, has said adding more growers could lead to a marijuana glut that would encourage illegal sales.