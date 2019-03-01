× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Atlanta

➢ The Bulls have won three straight road games against the Hawks, including a 97-85 victory on October 27. Atlanta’s 85 points and 32.1 field-goal percentage in that game were both season lows.

➢ Chicago has won four of its last five games for the first time in over a year (January 10-20, 2018), and the team’s 5-5 record in February was the team’s best in any month since December 2017 (10-6).

➢ Atlanta beat Minnesota in overtime on Wednesday, 131-123. The Hawks have played two overtime games this season and both were wins over the Timberwolves. It’s the first time Atlanta has played two overtime games against the same Western Conference opponent since 1979-80 vs. the Warriors (also 2-0).

➢ On Wednesday in Memphis, Otto Porter Jr. stuffed the stat sheet, tallying at least three rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, turnovers and three-pointers. The last Bulls player to do that was Scottie Pippen on March 11, 1995.

➢ Zach LaVine is 14-for-25 (56.0 percent) from three-point range over his last four games, and his 49.0 three-point percentage in February was the highest by a Bulls player in any month since Tony Snell in February 2015 (52.2 percent; minimum 40 attempts).