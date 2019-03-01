Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Los Angeles

Posted 2:51 PM, March 1, 2019, by
The Blackhawks have the league’s best power play in the 2019 calendar year at 34.2 percent (25-for-73). They began the New Year at 15.3 percent, which ranked 25th in the NHL. They have seven power-play goals in their last six games.
The Kings are looking to avoid matching the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, an 0-9-2 stretch to close the 2003-04 campaign. Los Angeles’ current 10-game slide includes two losses in shootouts and two in overtime, including a 4-3 defeat to Dallas on Thursday.
With his last-minute goal in Wednesday’s 4-3 win at Anaheim, Patrick Kane became the 10th active player with multiple 40-goal seasons and the 15th active player with 60 game-winners. Kane’s 23 goals since Christmas (in 25 games) are the most in the NHL.  
Anze Kopitar scored two goals Thursday to push his team-leading total to 19. If he scores one Saturday, it will mark the 10th 20-goal season of his career. The only players with more 20-goal seasons in franchise history are Marcel Dionne, Luc Robitaille and Dave Taylor with 12 apiece.
This game matches up the last-place teams in both divisions of the Western Conference. While Chicago is trying to avoid a second straight last-place finish in the Central, the Kings are looking to avoid their first last-place finish in the Pacific since 2007-08.
The Kings’ 7-3-0 record against the Blackhawks since the 2015-16 season is the best among all Western Conference teams other than the second-year Golden Knights (6-0-0). Los Angeles won at Chicago, 2-1 in a shootout, on November 16 in the clubs’ only meeting this season.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.