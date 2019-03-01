× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Los Angeles

➢ The Blackhawks have the league’s best power play in the 2019 calendar year at 34.2 percent (25-for-73). They began the New Year at 15.3 percent, which ranked 25 th in the NHL. They have seven power-play goals in their last six games.

➢ The Kings are looking to avoid matching the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, an 0-9-2 stretch to close the 2003-04 campaign. Los Angeles’ current 10-game slide includes two losses in shootouts and two in overtime, including a 4-3 defeat to Dallas on Thursday.

➢ With his last-minute goal in Wednesday’s 4-3 win at Anaheim, Patrick Kane became the 10 th active player with multiple 40-goal seasons and the 15 th active player with 60 game-winners. Kane’s 23 goals since Christmas (in 25 games) are the most in the NHL.

➢ Anze Kopitar scored two goals Thursday to push his team-leading total to 19. If he scores one Saturday, it will mark the 10 th 20-goal season of his career. The only players with more 20-goal seasons in franchise history are Marcel Dionne, Luc Robitaille and Dave Taylor with 12 apiece.

➢ This game matches up the last-place teams in both divisions of the Western Conference. While Chicago is trying to avoid a second straight last-place finish in the Central, the Kings are looking to avoid their first last-place finish in the Pacific since 2007-08.