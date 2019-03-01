Back on track? Amtrak, Metra say service restored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Metra and Amtrak service is expected to be back on track for Friday’s morning commute after signal issued caused massive delays all day Thursday.

About 60,000 commuters using Chicago’s Union Station faced major delays and some were forced to find alternate ways home after signal issues plagued both the morning and evening commute Thursday.

Friday, Amtrak and Metra told customers to expect a return to normal travel times. There is extra staffing on hand in case any issues arise.

The root cause of the issue is under investigation.

41.878665 -87.639200