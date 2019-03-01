Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS

Posted 11:41 AM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, March 1, 2019

Mark Lukas

Julia Poukatch

Pups: Bev and Bijou

 

PAWS - 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago

http://www.pawschicago.org

Event:

PAWS Chicago 13th Annual Animal Magnetism

  • Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7 p.m.
  • Morgan Manufacturing – 401 N. Morgan Street, Chicago
  • A pet-friendly event attended by over 600 Chicagoans and their furry loved to help save the lives of homeless animals.
  • Human Perks: open bar, dinner and desserts, music and dancing, raffle, one of a kind silent auction, photo booth and illustrator opportunities with your dog
  • Dog Perks: Canine guests will enjoy a dog dinner buffet, and have the chance to visit the “Dog Spa”, where they will be treated to doggy massages, brush-outs and “paw-dicures”.
  • Tickets: $200/person, $25/dog

 Can’t attend?

  • BID ONLINE!  Silent auction goes live on the PAWS website Tuesday, March 5.
    • Tons of great silent auctions packages – from incredible destinations, dinners at the hottest restaurants around town, to sports and theater tickets, spa packages & more!
  • Raffle -$15 each or 4 for $50 -DO NOT NEED TO ATTEND/BE PRESENT TO WIN - BUY ONLINE!
    • Prizes: Tesla Experience for 24 hours, Pup Pub Crawl for 15 people in pet friendly bars, Caribbean Vacation for up to 6 friends!
