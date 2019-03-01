Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS

Mark Lukas
Julia Poukatch
Pups: Bev and Bijou
PAWS - 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago
Event:
PAWS Chicago 13th Annual Animal Magnetism
- Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7 p.m.
- Morgan Manufacturing – 401 N. Morgan Street, Chicago
- A pet-friendly event attended by over 600 Chicagoans and their furry loved to help save the lives of homeless animals.
- Human Perks: open bar, dinner and desserts, music and dancing, raffle, one of a kind silent auction, photo booth and illustrator opportunities with your dog
- Dog Perks: Canine guests will enjoy a dog dinner buffet, and have the chance to visit the “Dog Spa”, where they will be treated to doggy massages, brush-outs and “paw-dicures”.
- Tickets: $200/person, $25/dog
Can’t attend?
- BID ONLINE! Silent auction goes live on the PAWS website Tuesday, March 5.
- Tons of great silent auctions packages – from incredible destinations, dinners at the hottest restaurants around town, to sports and theater tickets, spa packages & more!
- Raffle -$15 each or 4 for $50 -DO NOT NEED TO ATTEND/BE PRESENT TO WIN - BUY ONLINE!
- Prizes: Tesla Experience for 24 hours, Pup Pub Crawl for 15 people in pet friendly bars, Caribbean Vacation for up to 6 friends!