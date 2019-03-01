A wet weekend, temps dipping into the 20s Sunday
-
Snow Sunday, temps in upper 20s
-
Wet weather continues Sunday, temps in the 40s
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
Temps rise, but cloudy, damp weather on tap this weekend
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
-
Cold temps Friday, snow possible over weekend
-
Snow this weekend, temps in the high 20s
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend
-
Howling winds continue across the Chicago area- High wind warning continues through 6 pm- some gusts reach 60 mph
-
-
Mild weekend with above average temps
-
Temps in 30s, partly cloudy weekend
-
Pacific air to keep sunny days and mild early-winter temps going into the weekend; the maritime air sent Plains temps 30° higher Wed; No Chicago rain until Sunday night/Monday; latest storm’s rains drenches the Deep South