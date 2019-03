Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALOS HILLS, Ill. — Three teens were charged with robbing and beating a 14-year-old boy in Palos Hills.

The attack happened about 5 p.m. Monday outside the Palos Hills Community Center, police said. The 14-year-old victim suffered cuts and bruises. He hit his head on rocks when he fell to the ground.

Police said the suspects stole the boy’s Nike Air Force One gym shoes and then took off running.

The community center at 8455 W. 103rd St. is very close to the police department, and officers responded quickly after receiving a 911 call.

Three teenage boys — ages 15, 16 and 16 — are charged with felony robbery.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.