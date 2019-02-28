WGN-TV SWEEPS UP FEBRUARY WITH GROWTH IN ALL HOURS OF WGN MORNING NEWS – RANKING #1 OR #2 IN NEARLY EVERY M-F NEWSCAST (A25-54)!

WGN Morning News

WGN Morning News continues its 8-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am in Adults 25-54. In the February 2018 sweep, WGN Morning News was #1 in both HH & Adults 25-54 in each hour from 4am-10am (M-F) and beat its nearest competition by +100% from 4-6am and +133% from 6-9am with Adults 25-54. WGN News at 9am also beat its nearest competitor by +117% in the time period. Additionally, WGN Morning News grew its Adult 25-54 M-F rating year-over-year at 4am (+40%), 5am (+63%), and 6am (+31%). WGN News at 6am was the only newscast in its time period to grow year-over-year.

WGN Evening News

WGN News at 4pm, WGN News at 5pm, and WGN News at 6pm finished #2 among all newscasts in their time periods in the February sweep with Adults 25-54. Additionally, WGN News at 6pm grew its Adult 25-54 rating +22% year-over-year.

WGN News at Nine

WGN News at Nine finished the February sweep as the #1 9pm newscast in both HH & Adults 25-54, beating WFLD by +139% with HH and +42% with Adults 25-54.

WGN News at Ten

WGN News at Ten finished the February sweep #3 in both HH & Adults 25-54. With Adults 25-54, WGN beat WBBM by +133% and was the only 10pm newscast in the market to show year-over-year growth, growing +40%.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; February 2019 sweep (1/31-2/27) Live+SD

