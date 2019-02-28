Travel expert, Colleen Kelly, talks inexpensive getaways for spring break

Posted 11:18 AM, February 28, 2019, by

Parent, travel writer, and seasoned traveler, Colleen Kelly grew up traveling all over the world.  She has experienced the United States from coast to coast and has explored over 20 foreign countries.  Her vast knowledge of travel brought her to realize the need for a new kind of travel experience and focus—one that is centered around the family.

As a family travel expert, Colleen doesn’t miss a beat as she offers her personalized tips to parents.  Her fun-loving personality pulsates through every moment of the show.  She is the ultimate modern-day parent who isn’t afraid to kick back, get a little messy, and have fun!

