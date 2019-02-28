Parents warned as ‘Momo Challenge’ continues to spread across internet

Posted 7:10 AM, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, February 28, 2019

Parents are worried about a challenge that is continuing to spread across the internet.

It’s called the “Momo Challenge.”

Parents say a frightening image of “Momo” randomly pops up on the screen while children are watching videos on YouTube.

They say Momo encourages kids to take on various challenges, then send a photo through a messaging app as proof.

The parents say the kids are warned that they will be cursed if they don’t follow through with the challenge

They say the challenges start small, but could lead to self harm, and even suicide.

