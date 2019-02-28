× Lunchbreak: Greek-inspired take on Jambalaya – Orzolaya for Mardi Gras

Jimmy Bannos, Chef/Owner of Heaven on Seven

Heaven on Seven on Wabash

111 N. Wabash, 7th Floor

Chicago, IL 60602

(312) 263-6443

www.heavenonseven.com

Events:

The three nights of live music and Mardi Gras-inspired food specials. Three rockin’ bands starting with Arcana on Friday, March 1, High Hat Second Line on Saturday, March 2, and Big Shoulders Brass Band on Tuesday, March 5.

On Fat Tuesday, March 5, Heaven on Seven will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and for dinner from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

*Limited reservations will be taken, so call now! 312-263-6443

Recipe:

The idea of Jambalaya and Orzolaya (Jimmy’s Greek twist on Jambalaya) is that you are using up odds and end that you have in your fridge—any of the proteins can be substituted for other things you have available.

Orzolaya

SERVES 6

12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 ¼ teaspoon Cajun Seasoning (Heaven on Seven has its own Angel Dust Seasoning)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

6 ounces andouille sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices

2 tablespoons finely diced tasso ham

¾ cup seeded, finely diced green bell pepper

½ teaspoons seeded, minced jalapeño

½ cup finely diced celery

½ cup thinly sliced green onion, white and green parts

4 tablespoons finely diced onion (2 tablespoons red onion & 2 tablespoons yellow onion)

1 bay leaf

1½ cups seeded, diced plum tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic, diced

6 ounces (3/4 cup) rock shrimp or small shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 ounces (1 cup) dried orzo, cooked according to package directions

1½ cups chicken stock

¼ teaspoon of each: Worcestershire sauce and hot pepper sauce

⅛ teaspoon of each: freshly ground black pepper, ground white pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Season the chicken with ¼ teaspoon Cajun seasoning. Melt the butter and oil in a large nonstick sauté pan over high heat. Add the andouille and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the seasoned chicken and cook for an additional 4 minutes, stirring frequently so the chicken does not stick to the pan. Reduce the heat to medium-high; stir in the ham, peppers, celery, onions, and bay leaf; sauté for 3 more minutes. Add the tomatoes, garlic and remaining 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning; continue cooking for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft. Stir in the shrimp and cook for 2 more minutes. Stir the orzo into the mixture, pour in the chicken stock, and add the Worcestershire and hot pepper sauces, ground black and white peppers, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes. Remove the bay leaf. Serve on plates and top with the cheese.