Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERMAN OAKS, Ca. -- Actor Luke Perry had a massive stroke and has been hospitalized, according to TMZ.

Paramedics responded around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 52-year-old's home in Sherman Oaks, California.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Perry currently stars on "Riverdale" as Archie's dad, Fred Andrews. He is well known for his role as Dylan McKay in the 90s hit show, "Beverly Hills 90210."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.