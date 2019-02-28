Lori Lightfoot on advancing to the Chicago mayoral runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two African-American women are looking to make history as Chicago's next mayor.

Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle were the top voter-getters among the 14 candidates in Tuesday's mayoral election. Now, they turn their focus to the April 2 runoff.

Lightfoot stopped by WGN Morning News Thursday and talked about why she thinks she advanced to the runoff.

"I think people all across the city really resonated with the message of change. Folks are tired of the corrupt old Chicago way, and frankly, candidates who represent the corrupt political machine," she said. "And I think our message of independence and making government far more transparent and accountable is something that people have rallied to."

Editor's Note: WGN's Mike Lowe is doing a one-on-one interview with Toni Preckwinkle, and his story will air on WGN Evening News Thursday.